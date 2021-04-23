MWD capabilities brief and demo for USAG Benelux Commander

U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander Col. James Yastrzemsky watches a demonstration and experiences a K-9 takedown during the 100th Military Working Dog Detachment capabilities brief on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 23, 2021. The 100th MWD Det. held a briefing and demonstration that allowed the Commander to seamlessly integrate the unit into his force protection plans. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 05:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
