MWD capabilities brief and demo for USAG Benelux Commander

U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander Col. James Yastrzemsky watches a demonstration and experiences a K-9 takedown during the 100th Military Working Dog Detachment capabilities brief on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 23, 2021. The 100th MWD Det. held a briefing and demonstration that allowed the Commander to seamlessly integrate the unit into his force protection plans. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)