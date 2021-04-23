Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD capabilities brief and demo for USAG Benelux Commander

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.23.2021

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander Col. James Yastrzemsky watches a demonstration and experiences a K-9 takedown during the 100th Military Working Dog Detachment capabilities brief on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 23, 2021. The 100th MWD Det. held a briefing and demonstration that allowed the Commander to seamlessly integrate the unit into his force protection plans. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 05:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    K9
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

