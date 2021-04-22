Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HERITAGE: Wolf Pack Remembers the F-4 Phantom

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    During the Vietnam War, the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing flew the F-4 Phantom II, beginning its legacy as the "Wolf Pack." Although the 8th Fighter Wing no longer flies the Phantom, it's still in operation today, and the Wolf Pack still remembers its proud heritage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 03:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792884
    VIRIN: 210422-F-FO546-001
    Filename: DOD_108313514
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HERITAGE: Wolf Pack Remembers the F-4 Phantom, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

