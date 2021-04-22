HERITAGE: Wolf Pack Remembers the F-4 Phantom

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792884" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the Vietnam War, the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing flew the F-4 Phantom II, beginning its legacy as the "Wolf Pack." Although the 8th Fighter Wing no longer flies the Phantom, it's still in operation today, and the Wolf Pack still remembers its proud heritage.