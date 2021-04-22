HERITAGE: Wolf Pack Remembers the F-4 Phantom

During the Vietnam War, the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing flew the F-4 Phantom II, beginning its legacy as the "Wolf Pack." Although the 8th Fighter Wing no longer flies the Phantom, it's still in operation today, and the Wolf Pack still remembers its proud heritage.
