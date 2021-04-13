Vietnam War veteran Dennis Cook visits Schofield Barracks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dennis Cook, a Vietnam War veteran assigned to A Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, visited Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 13, 2021. Cook was able to eat at the Bronco Café, 2-35 "Cacti" Infantry area, as well as the Parade Field for a weekly patching ceremony for incoming Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)