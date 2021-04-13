Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam War veteran Dennis Cook visits Schofield Barracks

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Dennis Cook, a Vietnam War veteran assigned to A Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, visited Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 13, 2021. Cook was able to eat at the Bronco Café, 2-35 "Cacti" Infantry area, as well as the Parade Field for a weekly patching ceremony for incoming Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    25th ID
    Vietnam War
    28th Public Affairs Detachment
    28th PAD
    Tropic Lighting Division
    Dennis Cook

