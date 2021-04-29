Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    1st Marine Logistics Group conducts a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Apr. 29, 2021. There ceremony was held to relinquish command from Brig. Gen. Bobbi Shea to Brig. Gen. Phillip N. Frietze (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas).

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 01:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792864
    VIRIN: 210429-M-FB282-1001
    Filename: DOD_108313331
    Length: 00:38:46
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Commanding General change of command ceremony, by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    Change Of Command

