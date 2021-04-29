Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I serve: A ranger's story

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    1st Lt. Joseph Schroer of 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and 1st Lt. Corey Zinck of 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division explain their experiences from 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 16-18, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is an established event which Rangers throughout the military community regard as one of the toughest, most physically demanding competitions in the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 21:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792854
    VIRIN: 210429-A-EL257-0001
    Filename: DOD_108312795
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: GA, US

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM
    brc2021

