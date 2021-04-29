Why I serve: A ranger's story

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792854" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Lt. Joseph Schroer of 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and 1st Lt. Corey Zinck of 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division explain their experiences from 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 16-18, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is an established event which Rangers throughout the military community regard as one of the toughest, most physically demanding competitions in the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)