Heritage In Space: Onizuka Air Force Base, S1Ep2 [w/ lower-third]

On this episode of “Heritage in Space,” we learn about what connects the Sunnyvale Air Force Station, also known as the “Blue Cube,” the first Asian-American in Space, satellite tracking, and the Space Shuttle program. Video contains archival footage.



TRT - 04:32

[Lower-Third Included]



Featuring:

Capt. Deborah Kim

Finance Officer, Space and Missile Systems Center

Hometown: Dallas, TX