On this episode of “Heritage in Space,” we learn about what connects the Sunnyvale Air Force Station, also known as the “Blue Cube,” the first Asian-American in Space, satellite tracking, and the Space Shuttle program. Video contains archival footage.
TRT - 04:32
[Lower-Third Included]
Featuring:
Capt. Deborah Kim
Finance Officer, Space and Missile Systems Center
Hometown: Dallas, TX
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 22:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792849
|VIRIN:
|210423-X-GT718-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108312751
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SUNNYVALE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage In Space: Onizuka Air Force Base, S1Ep2 [w/ lower-third], by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT