Meet Staff Sgt. Chelsea Coia

Staff Sgt. Chelsea Coia, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, now serves as a production recruiter with the 111th Attack Wing here. During her interview with 111th ATKW Public Affairs, Coia described why she joined the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and gave advice to those thinking about joining the ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta)