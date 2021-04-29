Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Staff Sgt. Chelsea Coia

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    Staff Sgt. Chelsea Coia, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, now serves as a production recruiter with the 111th Attack Wing here. During her interview with 111th ATKW Public Affairs, Coia described why she joined the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and gave advice to those thinking about joining the ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 21:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792846
    VIRIN: 210429-F-DY323-774
    Filename: DOD_108312711
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    TAGS

     Pa Air National Guard
    Recruiting
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Biddle Air National Guard Base
    111th Attack Wing
     Chelsea Coia

