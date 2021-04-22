Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Army Training Command Earth Day is Every Day

    GERMANY

    04.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 7ATC environmental stewardship partners share how they work to protect and sustain the environment in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021
    Location: BY, DE

    This work, 7th Army Training Command Earth Day is Every Day, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7ATC
    Strongertogether
    target_news_europe
    Sgt Joseph McDonald
    USAEURAF

