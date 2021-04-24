Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Catalina Road Repair: Combat Engineers

    CATALINA ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Mudd, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, explains his job during road repairs on Catalina Island, California, April 24, 2021. Operational readiness and quick adapting nature allows MWSS-373 to work efficiently on culverts and roads, while maneuvering the mountainous terrain showcasing how Marines overcome obstacles and adapt to their surroundings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 21:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792842
    VIRIN: 210429-M-NR678-1001
    Filename: DOD_108312688
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CATALINA ISLAND, CA, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    TAGS

    USMC
    3rd MAW
    Marines
    MWSS 373
    Catalina Island

