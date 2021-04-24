U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Mudd, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, explains his job during road repairs on Catalina Island, California, April 24, 2021. Operational readiness and quick adapting nature allows MWSS-373 to work efficiently on culverts and roads, while maneuvering the mountainous terrain showcasing how Marines overcome obstacles and adapt to their surroundings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 21:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792842
|VIRIN:
|210429-M-NR678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108312688
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CATALINA ISLAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Catalina Road Repair: Combat Engineers, by LCpl Jaime Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT