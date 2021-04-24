Catalina Road Repair: Combat Engineers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Mudd, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, explains his job during road repairs on Catalina Island, California, April 24, 2021. Operational readiness and quick adapting nature allows MWSS-373 to work efficiently on culverts and roads, while maneuvering the mountainous terrain showcasing how Marines overcome obstacles and adapt to their surroundings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes)