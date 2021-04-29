Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE FLAG 21-2 Main Body Arrival B-Roll

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, arrive at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 29, 2021, for AGILE FLAG 21-2. AGILE FLAG is an experiment to test a wing's ability to deploy into a theater as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 21:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792839
    VIRIN: 210429-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108312656
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGILE FLAG 21-2 Main Body Arrival B-Roll, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson
    Tyndall
    4th FW
    325th FW
    AGILEFLAG212
    AGILE FLAG 21-2

