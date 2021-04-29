AGILE FLAG 21-2 Main Body Arrival B-Roll

Members from the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, arrive at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 29, 2021, for AGILE FLAG 21-2. AGILE FLAG is an experiment to test a wing's ability to deploy into a theater as a lead Air Expeditionary Wing.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 21:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792839
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108312656
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
