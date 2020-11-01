Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Mr. Cody Peterson, 932nd Airlift Wing, wing safety office discusses motorcycle safety training in this episode of Safety in 60 Seconds, April 29, 2021, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 20:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792838
    VIRIN: 210429-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_108312654
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    This work, Safety in 60 Seconds, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    Safetyin60Seconds

