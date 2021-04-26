Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WPAFB Fire Dept Training B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Darrius Parker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department conduct training to better prepare for emergencies, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Video by Darrius Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792825
    VIRIN: 210426-F-BB219-1001
    Filename: DOD_108312410
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Fire Dept Training B-roll, by Darrius Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire department
    USAF
    AFMC
    WPAFB
    88ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT