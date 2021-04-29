U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robbie Harrell and Staff Sgt. Zak Echols, loadmasters at the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, assist with a personnel drop off the ramp of a C-130 Hercules aircraft Apr. 29, 2021 during a Parachute Operations Mishap Prevention Orientation Course being held at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia. The POMPOC is a saftey course held each year for Army and Air Force airborne operations troops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 20:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792816
|VIRIN:
|210429-Z-PJ280-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108312290
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 165th AW provides airlift for POMPOC, by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
