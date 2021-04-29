165th AW provides airlift for POMPOC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robbie Harrell and Staff Sgt. Zak Echols, loadmasters at the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, assist with a personnel drop off the ramp of a C-130 Hercules aircraft Apr. 29, 2021 during a Parachute Operations Mishap Prevention Orientation Course being held at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia. The POMPOC is a saftey course held each year for Army and Air Force airborne operations troops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)