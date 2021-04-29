Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th AW provides airlift for POMPOC

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robbie Harrell and Staff Sgt. Zak Echols, loadmasters at the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, assist with a personnel drop off the ramp of a C-130 Hercules aircraft Apr. 29, 2021 during a Parachute Operations Mishap Prevention Orientation Course being held at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia. The POMPOC is a saftey course held each year for Army and Air Force airborne operations troops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 20:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792816
    VIRIN: 210429-Z-PJ280-1001
    Filename: DOD_108312290
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    This work, 165th AW provides airlift for POMPOC, by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Loadmaster
    Airborne
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules

