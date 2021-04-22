Katherine Miller and Staff Sgt. Alisha Elledge talk about what the SAPR program can offer Airmen in honor of it being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 20:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792811
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-DJ879-811
|Filename:
|DOD_108312205
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What SARC can do for you, by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
