Reduce the Threat

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Robert Swyers 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Lancer Brigade encourages all soldiers to make the choice to get the vaccine in order to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the American people. (U.S. Army video produced by Sgt. Robert Swyers

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792810
    VIRIN: 210429-A-UC917-445
    Filename: DOD_108312204
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    vaccine
    vaccinate
    Lancer
    spread
    Covid

