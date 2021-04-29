Reduce the Threat

Lancer Brigade encourages all soldiers to make the choice to get the vaccine in order to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the American people. (U.S. Army video produced by Sgt. Robert Swyers
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 19:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792810
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-UC917-445
|Filename:
|DOD_108312204
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
