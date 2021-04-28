Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Travis delivers COVID supplies to India

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron organize cargo April 28, 2021, in the 60th APS Warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N-95 masks and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits, will be transported to India aboard a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792809
    VIRIN: 210428-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_108312199
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    TAGS

    India
    60th APS
    USAID
    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)
    TrUSt Travis
    India Relief
    60th AMW TAFB

