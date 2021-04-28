B-Roll: Travis delivers COVID supplies to India

Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron organize cargo April 28, 2021, in the 60th APS Warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N-95 masks and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits, will be transported to India aboard a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792809
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-YT028-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108312199
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
