    Air Station Atlantic City Conducts New York Flyover

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    An MH-65D Dolphin helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City conducts a flight over New York City, April 23, 2021. Air Station Atlantic City supports Coast Guard operations in Coast Guard District 1 and District 5. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 17:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792801
    VIRIN: 210423-G-ST567-502
    Filename: DOD_108312048
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Air Station Atlantic City Conducts New York Flyover, by PO3 Anthony Pappaly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USCG
    NYC
    Coast Guard
    Dolphin
    Helicopter
    coastguardnewswire

