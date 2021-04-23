An MH-65D Dolphin helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City conducts a flight over New York City, April 23, 2021. Air Station Atlantic City supports Coast Guard operations in Coast Guard District 1 and District 5. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 17:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792801
|VIRIN:
|210423-G-ST567-502
|Filename:
|DOD_108312048
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Station Atlantic City Conducts New York Flyover, by PO3 Anthony Pappaly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
