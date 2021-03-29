What's it like to Fly an F-35?

Listen and see an F-35B pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, give us a pilot’s perspective on flying the F35. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built. (B-Roll video used for this product by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss)
|03.29.2021
|04.29.2021 17:36
|Interviews
|792795
|210329-D-DP787-030
|DOD_108311973
|00:01:42
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|1
|1
