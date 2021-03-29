Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's it like to Fly an F-35?

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Video by Travis Minyon 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    Listen and see an F-35B pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, give us a pilot’s perspective on flying the F35. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built. (B-Roll video used for this product by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 17:36
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    USMC
    F-35B
    F35Unites

