Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fight Vaccine Misinformation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Lee Laska 

    Military Health System

    Listen in as CSM Michael Gragg, DHA Senior Enlisted Leader, discusses how to find information about the COVID-19 vaccine while avoiding misinformation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792793
    VIRIN: 210429-O-BP896-217
    Filename: DOD_108311967
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fight Vaccine Misinformation, by Lee Laska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA MHS Gragg COVID Vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT