Listen in as CSM Michael Gragg, DHA Senior Enlisted Leader, discusses how to find information about the COVID-19 vaccine while avoiding misinformation.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 19:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792793
|VIRIN:
|210429-O-BP896-217
|Filename:
|DOD_108311967
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fight Vaccine Misinformation, by Lee Laska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
