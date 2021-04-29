Army Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, provides testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing regarding worldwide threats, April 29, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 16:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792790
|Filename:
|DOD_108311912
|Length:
|01:13:32
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, DOD Intelligence Leader Speaks to Senate on Worldwide Threats, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT