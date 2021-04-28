Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG distributes COVID-19 vaccines at La Paz County event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARKER, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members helped distribute COVID-19 vaccinations at an indoor COVID-19 vaccination site in Parker, Ariz., April 28, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792784
    VIRIN: 210428-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108311881
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: PARKER, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG distributes COVID-19 vaccines at La Paz County event, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT