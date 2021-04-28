Arizona National Guard service members helped distribute COVID-19 vaccinations at an indoor COVID-19 vaccination site in Parker, Ariz., April 28, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792784
|VIRIN:
|210428-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108311881
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|PARKER, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG distributes COVID-19 vaccines at La Paz County event, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
