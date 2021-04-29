Around the Air Force: INIOCHOS 21, MQ-9 Reaper’s New Role, and Racing Honors Tuskegee Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the multinational joint-force training exercise INIOCHOS 21, hosted by the Greek Hellenic Air Force, the MQ-9 Reaper’s suite of new upgrades and its evolving role, and the latest Tuskegee Airmen-inspired race cars honor the paint design of the famous Red Tail P-51 Mustangs flown by the first Black Airmen in World War Two.