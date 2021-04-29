video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Program has a myriad of resources to help the members of our wing and their families. In the fourth of this five episode special, Ms. Debra Antel, Personal Financial Counselor for Joint Base Cape Cod, talks about the financial services available to our Airmen and families, covering a wide variety of needs. These services are confidential, and are available in various workshops or one-on-one sessions.



“All of us personal financial counselors, we know a lot,” says Antel. “We don’t know everything, and we are happy to have anyone test our knowledge and we will find the answer for you as well as where it is written.”