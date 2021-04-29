The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Program has a myriad of resources to help the members of our wing and their families. In the fourth of this five episode special, Ms. Debra Antel, Personal Financial Counselor for Joint Base Cape Cod, talks about the financial services available to our Airmen and families, covering a wide variety of needs. These services are confidential, and are available in various workshops or one-on-one sessions.
“All of us personal financial counselors, we know a lot,” says Antel. “We don’t know everything, and we are happy to have anyone test our knowledge and we will find the answer for you as well as where it is written.”
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 16:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792782
|VIRIN:
|210429-Z-CP771-733
|Filename:
|DOD_108311864
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman and Family Readiness Program, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT