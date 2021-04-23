Month of the Military Child Spotlight: The Beck Family

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Raising any family takes support. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Beck and his wife learned it can also take an Army and a Tribe to raise a family of seven adopted Native American children. This video, in honor of the Month of the Military Child, highlights how the Becks stay connected as a family and to their Lakota heritage.