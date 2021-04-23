Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child Spotlight: The Beck Family

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Morrison 

    National Guard Bureau

    Raising any family takes support. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Beck and his wife learned it can also take an Army and a Tribe to raise a family of seven adopted Native American children. This video, in honor of the Month of the Military Child, highlights how the Becks stay connected as a family and to their Lakota heritage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child Spotlight: The Beck Family, by SFC Peter Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FRG
    Native American
    Army Guard
    Family
    National Guard
    Month of the Military Child

