Raising any family takes support. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Beck and his wife learned it can also take an Army and a Tribe to raise a family of seven adopted Native American children. This video, in honor of the Month of the Military Child, highlights how the Becks stay connected as a family and to their Lakota heritage.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792759
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-FH778-044
|Filename:
|DOD_108311474
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Hometown:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child Spotlight: The Beck Family, by SFC Peter Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
