Brennon Wells 9th grade student, Emmalyn Umholtz 4th grade student, Nannette Wells Ramstein Intermediate School Para Professional, Graham Perlow 1st grade student, Makayla Thatcher 7th grade student.
April 14th is "Purple Up day for Military Kids". It is a day for DoDEA communities to wear purple to show support and thank military kids and military connected kids for their strength and sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 09:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792757
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-OZ634-749
|Filename:
|DOD_108311452
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN In Focus - Month of the Military Child Purple Up Day (A Roll), by SSG Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
