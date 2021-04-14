Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN In Focus - Month of the Military Child Purple Up Day (A Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Scott Ellison 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Brennon Wells 9th grade student, Emmalyn Umholtz 4th grade student, Nannette Wells Ramstein Intermediate School Para Professional, Graham Perlow 1st grade student, Makayla Thatcher 7th grade student.
    April 14th is "Purple Up day for Military Kids". It is a day for DoDEA communities to wear purple to show support and thank military kids and military connected kids for their strength and sacrifice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 09:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792757
    VIRIN: 210414-A-OZ634-749
    Filename: DOD_108311452
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN In Focus - Month of the Military Child Purple Up Day (A Roll), by SSG Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    DoDEA
    Month of the Military Child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT