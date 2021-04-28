video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792753" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Army Reserves Sustainment Command, conduct weapons qualification, the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), and test their land navigation skills during the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 (CORE-21) at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. The CORE-21 serves as a validation exercise for the Soldiers set to deploy within the coming months and next fiscal year.(U.S. Army Reserve video shot by SPC. Hilson, SPC Kestner, SPC Peterson, SGT Polar and edited by SPC. Patrick Hilson)