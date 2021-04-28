Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CORE 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Spc. Patrick Hilson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Army Reserves Sustainment Command, conduct weapons qualification, the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), and test their land navigation skills during the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 (CORE-21) at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. The CORE-21 serves as a validation exercise for the Soldiers set to deploy within the coming months and next fiscal year.(U.S. Army Reserve video shot by SPC. Hilson, SPC Kestner, SPC Peterson, SGT Polar and edited by SPC. Patrick Hilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792753
    VIRIN: 210428-A-XP689-001
    Filename: DOD_108311411
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE 21, by SPC Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #HHC
    #Airborne
    #982ndCOMCAM
    #CORE21
    #DrillSergeants

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT