U.S. Army Soldiers with the Army Reserves Sustainment Command, conduct weapons qualification, the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), and test their land navigation skills during the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 (CORE-21) at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. The CORE-21 serves as a validation exercise for the Soldiers set to deploy within the coming months and next fiscal year.(U.S. Army Reserve video shot by SPC. Hilson, SPC Kestner, SPC Peterson, SGT Polar and edited by SPC. Patrick Hilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792753
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-XP689-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108311411
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE 21, by SPC Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT