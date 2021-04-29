Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDP-1:Why We Fight

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks about why we fight, a fundamental topic within Air Force Doctrine Publication 1: The Air Force. For more information, to include the full AFDP-1, visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/.../air-force-rewrites.../. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler)

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Doctrine
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Air University
    Gen. CQ Brown

