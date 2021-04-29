AFDP-1:Why We Fight

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks about why we fight, a fundamental topic within Air Force Doctrine Publication 1: The Air Force. For more information, to include the full AFDP-1, visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/.../air-force-rewrites.../. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 09:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792750
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108311408
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
