    SC Branch Orientation and Cadet Engagement, 27 April 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Raymond DeLucio 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    Signal proponent provides a branch overview to cadets

    This brief includes a panel of actively serving Officers that were available to answer questions and answers. Q&A session can be viewed at about the 35:00 minute plus.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 09:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 792749
    VIRIN: 210427-O-KS547-848
    Filename: DOD_108311407
    Length: 01:44:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SC Branch Orientation and Cadet Engagement, 27 April 2021, by Raymond DeLucio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

