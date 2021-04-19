Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PSAB "Swamp Fox" arrival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    04.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 157th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron arrived at Prince Sultan Air Base to bolster base defensive capabilities, deter regional aggressors and forge resolute partnerships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 06:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792739
    VIRIN: 210419-F-IY571-491
    Filename: DOD_108311267
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB "Swamp Fox" arrival, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16
    afcent
    air force central command
    national guard
    fighters
    swamp fox
    swamp foxes
    caleb pavao
    prince sultan air base
    psab
    378 aew
    swamp fox arrival
    psab swamp fox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT