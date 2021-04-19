PSAB "Swamp Fox" arrival

The 157th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron arrived at Prince Sultan Air Base to bolster base defensive capabilities, deter regional aggressors and forge resolute partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 06:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792739
|VIRIN:
|210419-F-IY571-491
|Filename:
|DOD_108311267
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
