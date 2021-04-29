National Day of Prayer resonates with Camp Zama chaplains

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplains stationed at Camp Zama, Japan share the background and relevance of the National Day of Prayer, which is celebrated the first Thursday every May.



Video Remarks National Day of Prayer

Chaplain (Col.) Steve Shin, U.S. Army Japan command chaplain: One Team members, I want to welcome you to join us as we pray for America. Today, we are participating in a tradition, National Day of Prayer, to pray for our nation. For many people and nations around the world, America is a Beacon of Hope. For freedom of religion, of speech: a place of abundant opportunity for education, economic prosperity and many more. Today, let us unite in prayer as Americans, and we come as a faith community to pray for peace, the Armed Forces, United States, and for our families. I ask you to continue lifting your prayers for our elected officials, Mayors, Governors, Congress, Senators, Supreme Court Judges, V-President,the President. May God bless America and our people!



What is the National Day of Prayer?

Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain: The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of our heritage. Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued through our history, including President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer” in 1863. In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer. In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May.

Each year, the president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. In 2020, all 50 state governors plus the governors of several U.S. territories signed similar proclamations.



Chaplain (Capt.) Malcom Rios, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion: The National Day of Prayer has great significance for us as a nation as it enables us to recall and to teach the way in which our founding fathers sought the wisdom of God when faced with critical decisions. It stands as a call for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people. The unanimous passage of the bill establishing the National Day of Prayer as an annual event, signifies that prayer is as important to our

nation today as it was in the beginning.



What Does the National Day of Prayer Mean to You?

Chaplain (Capt.) Danny Black, 311th Military Intelligence Battalion: For me, the National Day of Prayer is a day where Americans of various religious backgrounds come together in a moment that transcends our differences and bringing together people of a common purpose to petition the grace God and goodwill of humanity.