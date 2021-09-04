The leadership of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing all line up to welcome the new Red Tails and take pride in welcoming them to the fight, 9 April 2021, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 04:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792737
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-IN381-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108311226
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New Red Tails Arrive @ The 332 AEW, by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
