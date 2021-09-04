Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Red Tails Arrive @ The 332 AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.09.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The leadership of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing all line up to welcome the new Red Tails and take pride in welcoming them to the fight, 9 April 2021, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 04:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792737
    VIRIN: 210409-Z-IN381-0001
    Filename: DOD_108311226
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, New Red Tails Arrive @ The 332 AEW, by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    332 aew
    red tails
    warfighters
    arrival

