    AFN In Focus - Commissary Wilfredo Cabili (A-Roll)

    VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Wilfredo Cabili, Vogelweh commissary store worker, discusses what it's like to work as a Defense Commissary Agency worker in Germany during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 08:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792734
    VIRIN: 210426-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_108311190
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN In Focus - Commissary Wilfredo Cabili (A-Roll), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    Commissary
    DeCA
    Vogelweh Commissary

