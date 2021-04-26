Wilfredo Cabili, Vogelweh commissary store worker, discusses what it's like to work as a Defense Commissary Agency worker in Germany during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 08:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792734
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108311190
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN In Focus - Commissary Wilfredo Cabili (A-Roll), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT