    378 AEW "Cable Dawgs"

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    04.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    "Without comm, you're camping."

    The 378 AEW's "Cable Dawgs" get their hands dirty to lay the foundation for base communication capabilities.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 02:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792724
    VIRIN: 210417-F-IY571-538
    Filename: DOD_108311025
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 378 AEW "Cable Dawgs", by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

