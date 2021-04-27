PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 01:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792710
|VIRIN:
|210427-N-BT681-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108310630
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
