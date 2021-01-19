USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.