Camp Pendleton Marines raise awareness through art

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosted a "Chalk the Walk" competition April 1-20. Artists from multiple units created chalk murals outside of their barracks and command posts on base, each representing the theme "Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission." The deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations West presented the three winning Marines letters of appreciation during a ceremony April 28. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)