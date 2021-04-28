As part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosted a "Chalk the Walk" competition April 1-20. Artists from multiple units created chalk murals outside of their barracks and command posts on base, each representing the theme "Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission." The deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations West presented the three winning Marines letters of appreciation during a ceremony April 28. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 01:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792704
|VIRIN:
|210428-M-BH464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108310530
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Pendleton Marines raise awareness through art, by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
