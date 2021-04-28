Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Marines raise awareness through art

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    As part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosted a "Chalk the Walk" competition April 1-20. Artists from multiple units created chalk murals outside of their barracks and command posts on base, each representing the theme "Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission." The deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations West presented the three winning Marines letters of appreciation during a ceremony April 28. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

