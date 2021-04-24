Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25ID Month of the Military Child 2021

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Judah Augustine of the 25th Infantry Division describes his experience with the U.S. Army on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 24, 2021. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792697
    VIRIN: 210424-A-PC678-272
    Filename: DOD_108310449
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 25ID Month of the Military Child 2021, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Month of the Military Child
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

