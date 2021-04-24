25ID Month of the Military Child 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Judah Augustine of the 25th Infantry Division describes his experience with the U.S. Army on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 24, 2021. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community.