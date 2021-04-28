Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Clean Inalåhan for Earth Day

    INALÅHAN, GUAM, GUAM

    04.28.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    INALÅHAN, Guam (April 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Detachment Guam, join their sister village of Inalåhan to clear trash and debris from the beach. The event focused on environmental cleanliness to recognize Earth Day 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792691
    VIRIN: 210428-N-VR594-1001
    Filename: DOD_108310313
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: INALÅHAN, GUAM, GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    volunteer
    community service
    Trash
    comrel
    Informational video

