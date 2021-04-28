Sailors Clean Inalåhan for Earth Day

INALÅHAN, Guam (April 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Detachment Guam, join their sister village of Inalåhan to clear trash and debris from the beach. The event focused on environmental cleanliness to recognize Earth Day 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 23:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792691
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-VR594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108310313
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|INALÅHAN, GUAM, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
