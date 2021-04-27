The Alaska Army National Guard sent a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to Bethel as part of the State's effort to prepare for disaster response during the 2021 spring flood season.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 23:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792688
|VIRIN:
|210427-Z-MK318-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108310295
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|BETHEL, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Army National Guard deploys Black Hawk to Bethel for spring floods season, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
