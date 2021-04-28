Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Financial Leaders Brief House Committee on Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness

    04.28.2021

    Senior Defense Department financial leaders update the House Armed Services Committee on the department's Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation plan, the fiscal year 2020 audit, and other DOD financial management related issues, April 28, 2021. Those testifying are: Douglas A. Glenn, DOD chief financial officer; Wesley C. Miller, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Army for financial management and comptroller; Alaleh Jenkins, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller; Stephen R. Herrera, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 19:04
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:39:23
