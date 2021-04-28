DOD Financial Leaders Brief House Committee on Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792645" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Defense Department financial leaders update the House Armed Services Committee on the department's Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation plan, the fiscal year 2020 audit, and other DOD financial management related issues, April 28, 2021. Those testifying are: Douglas A. Glenn, DOD chief financial officer; Wesley C. Miller, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Army for financial management and comptroller; Alaleh Jenkins, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller; Stephen R. Herrera, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller.

