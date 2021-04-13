33rd FW SAPR Victim Advocates

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocates from the 33rd Fighter Wing discuss their positions and experiences. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and these Airmen offer their support to the 33rd FW and the Eglin community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Colleen Coulthard)