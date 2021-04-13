Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocates from the 33rd Fighter Wing discuss their positions and experiences. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and these Airmen offer their support to the 33rd FW and the Eglin community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Colleen Coulthard)
|04.13.2021
|04.28.2021 18:51
|Video Productions
|792641
|210413-F-TT585-1006
|DOD_108309461
|00:01:36
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
This work, 33rd FW SAPR Victim Advocates, by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
