    33rd FW SAPR Victim Advocates

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocates from the 33rd Fighter Wing discuss their positions and experiences. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and these Airmen offer their support to the 33rd FW and the Eglin community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Colleen Coulthard)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 18:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792641
    VIRIN: 210413-F-TT585-1006
    Filename: DOD_108309461
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, 33rd FW SAPR Victim Advocates, by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Prevention
    Victim
    Response
    SAPR
    Advocacy
    SAAPM

