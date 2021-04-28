video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Program has a myriad of resources to help the members of our wing and their families. In the third of this five episode special, Ms. Jennifer Gerrior, Yellow Ribbon Support Specialist, talks about the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program and events that connect service members, and those who support them, with resources and access to organizations that are passionate about educating and supporting service members to minimize stress and maximize resiliency during all phases of deployment and reintegration.



“We are here,” says Gerrior. “And our only hope is that everybody knows what we can do and how we can help, and to make sure they are getting the service and support they need.”