    Airman and Family Readiness Program

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Program has a myriad of resources to help the members of our wing and their families. In the third of this five episode special, Ms. Jennifer Gerrior, Yellow Ribbon Support Specialist, talks about the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program and events that connect service members, and those who support them, with resources and access to organizations that are passionate about educating and supporting service members to minimize stress and maximize resiliency during all phases of deployment and reintegration.

    “We are here,” says Gerrior. “And our only hope is that everybody knows what we can do and how we can help, and to make sure they are getting the service and support they need.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 16:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 792631
    VIRIN: 210428-Z-CP771-068
    Filename: DOD_108309353
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman and Family Readiness Program, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Yellow Ribbon
    Otis
    Airman and Family Readiness
    102nd IW

