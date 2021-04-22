Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21, ACFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Spc. Larissa Peterson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S Army Brig. Gen. Cheryn Fasano, the Deputy Commanding General with the 377th Theater Sustainment command, speaks about the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 15:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792609
    VIRIN: 210422-A-VS473-2001
    Filename: DOD_108309073
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21, ACFT, by SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Bullis
    Training
    ACFT
    CORE-21
    Army Reserves Sustainment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT