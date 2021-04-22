Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21, ACFT

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Brig. Gen. Cheryn Fasano, the Deputy Commanding General with the 377th Theater Sustainment command, speaks about the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)