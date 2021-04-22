U.S Army Brig. Gen. Cheryn Fasano, the Deputy Commanding General with the 377th Theater Sustainment command, speaks about the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 15:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792609
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-VS473-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108309073
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21, ACFT, by SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS
