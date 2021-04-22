NYNG Equal Opportunity Shoutout

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792594" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The New York National Guard congratulates the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute on its 50th anniversary, New York National Guard headquarters, Latham, N.Y., April 22, 2021. DEOMI promotes and provides education on equal opportunity and diversity across all levels of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Ryan Campbell)