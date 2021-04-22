Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NYNG Equal Opportunity Shoutout

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    New York National Guard

    The New York National Guard congratulates the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute on its 50th anniversary, New York National Guard headquarters, Latham, N.Y., April 22, 2021. DEOMI promotes and provides education on equal opportunity and diversity across all levels of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 14:04
    Category: Greetings
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US 
    Hometown: LATHAM, NY, US

