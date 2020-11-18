Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hybrid Tiger

    MD, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Leonard Pieton 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory engineers recently demonstrated Hybrid Tiger, an electric unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with multi-day endurance flight capability, at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland.

    The team integrated technologies developed in prior NRL power and energy programs into a single UAV to achieve multi-day endurance with a Group 2 UAV. Group 2 UAVs are typically in the 21-55 pound weight class and normally operate below 3,500 feet above ground level at speeds less than 250 knots.

    This was the first time Hybrid Tiger flew through a complete 24-hour period, its longest flight to date.

    “Extrapolating the flight endurance of Hybrid Tiger from the recent flight data suggests it can reach the program goal flight endurance,” said Richard Stroman, Ph.D., a mechanical engineer from the NRL Chemistry Division. “The results validated our extensive simulation efforts, because the flight endurance is almost exactly what was predicted by our simulation.”

    For more information: https://www.nrl.navy.mil/Media/News/A...

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792590
    VIRIN: 201118-N-PT002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108308866
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Hybrid Tiger

