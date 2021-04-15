Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition - Belgium competitors B-ROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.15.2021

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Sean Bean, a Nodal Network Systems Operator-Maintainer with U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center - Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, performs stress shooting with M9 pistol and M4 carbine in the Engagement Skills Trainer for the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2021. Competitors performed theater level Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills events that involved ruck marches, marksmanship, medical procedures and detainee operations. The BWC was held in their home stations to adhere to Covid-19 travel restrictions. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792588
    VIRIN: 210415-A-BD610-2003
    Filename: DOD_108308845
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition - Belgium competitors B-ROLL, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39th Sig Bn
    2nd Sig Bde
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT