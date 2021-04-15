2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition - Belgium competitors B-ROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Sean Bean, a Nodal Network Systems Operator-Maintainer with U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center - Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, performs stress shooting with M9 pistol and M4 carbine in the Engagement Skills Trainer for the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2021. Competitors performed theater level Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills events that involved ruck marches, marksmanship, medical procedures and detainee operations. The BWC was held in their home stations to adhere to Covid-19 travel restrictions. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)