39th Strategic Signal Battalion CBRN defense training

U.S. Army Spc. Avery Harris, an Orderly Room clerk with the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, demonstrates how to use M8/M9 chemical agent detector papers during the unit’s yearly Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier)