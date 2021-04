video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



THE 15TH ENGINEER BATTALION, HEADQUARTERED IN GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY IS CURRENTLY ‘DRIVING ON’ WITH THEIR SUPPORT OF DEFENDER EUROPE 2021 AT KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA IN THE REPUBLIC OF NORTH MACEDONIA. THE ENGINEERS HAVE BEEN WORKING SIDE BY SIDE WITH THEIR MACEDONIAN PARTNERS FOR THE LAST MONTH AND HAVE COME TOGETHER TO BUILD PARTNERSHIPS AND INFRASTRUCTURE.

US AMBASSADOR KATE BYRNES AND NORTH MACEDONIAN MINISTER OF DEFENSE RADMILA SHEKERINSKA VISITED THE KRIVOLAK TRAINING SITE TO SEE THE WORK OF A SUCCESFUL NATO ALLIANCE UP CLOSE AND HEAR ABOUT THE EXPERIENCES OF THE SOLDIERS FIRST HAND.

THESE PROJECTS ARE A COMBINED EFFORT FEAUTURING THE STRENGTHS OF BOTH COUNTRIES’ ENGINEERS WORKING SIDE BY SIDE ON EVERY PROJECT. STAND OUT ENGINEERS WERE RECOGNIZED AND NOT ONLY WAS THEIR WORK LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR A SUCCESSFUL DECISIVE STRIKE 21 LATER ON IN THE YEAR, BUT ALSO YEARS OF FUTURE PARTNERSHIPS BETWEEN THE US AND IT’S NATO ALLIES.