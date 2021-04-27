Team McChord conducts wet-wing defuel procedure during Rainier War

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing and 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a wet-wing defuel procedure on a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 27, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)