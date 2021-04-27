Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord conducts wet-wing defuel procedure during Rainier War

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing and 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a wet-wing defuel procedure on a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 27, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 01:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792544
    VIRIN: 210427-F-OT300-1002
    Filename: DOD_108308289
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team McChord conducts wet-wing defuel procedure during Rainier War, by MSgt Julius Delos Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Team McChord
    Rainier War

