U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen with the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron infiltrate and exfiltrate a Team McChord C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 27, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 01:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792543
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-OT300-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308261
|Length:
|00:08:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 22 STS integrates with Team McChord during Rainier War, by MSgt Julius Delos Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT