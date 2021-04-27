Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22 STS integrates with Team McChord during Rainier War

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen with the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron infiltrate and exfiltrate a Team McChord C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 27, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 01:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792543
    VIRIN: 210427-F-OT300-1001
    Filename: DOD_108308261
    Length: 00:08:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Air Mobility Command
    Special Tactics
    AMC
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Team McChord
    Rainier War

